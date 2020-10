European Council President Charles Michel addresses the media on the second day of a European Union leaders summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European leaders Charles Michel said he hoped EU governments and the European Parliament would soon find a deal on linking respect for the rule of law and access to EU economic post-pandemic recovery funds.

He said the topic was discussed only very briefly at a summit of EU leaders on Friday, without any conclusions.