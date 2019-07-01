Dutch PM Rutte: intra-party divisions slow deciding top EU jobs

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that the process of allotting European Commission jobs was “unbelievably complicated” and that it is not certain whether a decision will be made by Tuesday.

Rutte declined to comment on reports that Dutch politician Frans Timmermans has emerged as a strong candidate for the European Commission Presidency.

“It’s just unbelievably complicated. You have so many political factions,” Rutte said, adding that some of the factions remain divided among themselves.