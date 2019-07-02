Spain's Sanchez sticks by Timmmermans-Weber EU top jobs proposal

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stuck firm to a proposed deal to install Dutchman Frans Timmermans as head of the European Union’s executive on arrival on Tuesday for talks with other EU leaders on the bloc’s top jobs.

Sanchez said he supported a package that would also place the head of the European Parliament’s biggest political group at the helm of the assembly.

“Let’s do a proposal to EP that could be a success with enough support,” Sanchez said. “Our position is the defense of our Spitzkandidat, we defend Frans Timmermans as European Commission President.”

He added that opposition to Timmermans based on his support for EU principals was unacceptable.