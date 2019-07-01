Spanish PM say EU divisions make agreement on top jobs hard

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that divisions among the European Union’s 28 national leaders made reaching agreement on who should next hold the bloc’s top jobs difficult.

“We will find a solution tomorrow,” Sanchez said after the summit talks among national leaders were broken to resume at 0900 GMT on Tuesday. “I feel an enormous frustration seeing that the agreement is very difficult because of the differences in the European Union.”