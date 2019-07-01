Slovak PM Pellegrini: Compromise on EU top jobs likely Tuesday

FILE PHOTO - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Julien Warnard/Pool via REUTER

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Monday that he saw light at the end of the tunnel in marathon European Union talks and that a compromise on top EU posts was likely to be reached on Tuesday.

“It seems that all parties understood that what is needed is to come up with a new set of possible nominations, new set of combinations,” Pellegrini told reporters aboard his plane on the way back to Slovakia from an extraordinary EU summit.

“I think that given how we departed today and what views and opinions the parties have, it seems that we could be successful tomorrow and propose how to fill in the key European Union posts,” he said.

EU leaders suspended a summit on Monday after they failed to agree who should fill the bloc’s top jobs, with divisions over the marquee role of European Commission president as entrenched as ever after some 20 hours of talks.