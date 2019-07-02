EU socialists: 'Deeply disappointed' by top-jobs package

PARIS (Reuters) - European socialists on Tuesday said they were “deeply disappointed” by the nominees for top European Union posts put forward by leaders at a summit in Brussels.

“This proposal is deeply disappointing for us. Our group has remained firm in the defense of European democracy and the leading candidate or Spitzenkandidat process, and we don’t want it to die,” Iratxe Garcia, the leader of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), said in a statement.

“It is unacceptable that populist governments represented in the Council rule out the best candidate only because he has stood up for the rule of law and for our shared European values,” she said, referring to Poland, Hungary and Italy.

On Monday, they came close to a deal that would have seen a socialist Dutchman as Commission chief, but it was scotched by eastern countries.