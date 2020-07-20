Spain's PM hopeful of EU summit deal in coming hours

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez makes a statement on arrival for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is hopeful that a deal on the European Union recovery fund will be reached in the coming hours, he said on Monday as he arrived for a fourth day of talks with fellow EU leaders in Brussels.

“It’s clear we need an agreement, I hope in the next hours,” he said.

Finding a compromise will require determination, dialogue and empathy, he said, adding he was confident of reaching an agreement that satisfies the needs of citizens and financial markets.