Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 29, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain says EU pledges funds for Spain and Morocco to handle migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - European leaders have agreed to increase funds for Spain and Morocco to help deal with migration flows as more people choose the route between the two countries to cross to Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday.

“There is a commitment to dispense more funds to the government of Spain and Morocco,” Sanchez said during a televised news conference after a European Union summit in Brussels, adding there was recognition that this route was under rising pressure.

Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

