EU gives Turkey until early December to de-escalate, chairman says

President of the European Council Charles Michel, wearing a face mask, attends a face-to-face meeting on the second day of a two-day EU summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders regret Turkey’s decision to send a natural gas exploration ship to contested waters in the Mediterranean, the bloc’s chairman said on Friday, reiterating that the EU would consider its options in December.

“We plan a summit in December. And we have planned, indeed, to tackle again and to assess the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and in Turkey,” European Council President Charles Michel told a news conference after an EU summit in Brussels.

“We deplore the unilateral actions and provocations by Turkey,” Michel said.