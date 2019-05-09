There is no Europe without rule of law, says Tusk in Romania

European Council president Donald Tusk arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday the rule of law was central to the bloc, as he attended talks with EU leaders in Romania.

The EU’s executive has repeatedly said judicial changes made by Romania’s ruling Social Democrats have reversed decades of democratic reforms and weakened the country’s ability to fight corruption.

“There is no Europe without rule of law. Not because of some ideological doctrines, this is the quintessence of Europe as political entity,” Tusk told a news conference.