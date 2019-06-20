EU's Tusk 'more cautious than optimistic' on top jobs deal on Thursday

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he was “more cautious than optimistic” that a deal on the European Union’s top jobs can be achieved between 28 national leaders of the bloc convening in Brussels on Thursday.

Tusk made the comment after consulting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron before all the 28 leaders started their formal talks.

“Yesterday I was cautiously optimistic. Today I’m more cautious than optimistic,” he said on Twitter of chances for an imminent deal.