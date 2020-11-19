European Commission has asked EU members for vaccination plans: Merkel

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective mask as she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, November 18, 2020. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission has asked all European Union member states to provide their plans to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Vaccination priorities are similar in most member states, first medical staff, then vulnerable persons,” she told journalists at a news conference following a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday.