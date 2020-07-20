EU summit negotiations 'moving in right direction', von der Leyen says

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives for a meeting of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the leaders of the EU were determined to reach agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget and an economic recovery plan after three days of haggling at a Brussels summit.

“They show the clear will to find a solution,” the European Union executive’s chief said on arrival for the fourth day of talks. “I’m positive for today. We’re not there yet, but things are moving in the right direction.”