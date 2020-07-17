'Stakes couldn't be higher' at EU summit, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wearing a face mask arrives for the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 17, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday a deal on EU’s economic recovery stimulus was possible at a summit in Brussels from Friday, warning the stakes could not have been higher for the bloc.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher. If we do it right, we can overcome this crisis stronger,” von der Leyen told reporters on her way to the meeting of national EU leaders and top Brussels officials with the bloc. “All the necessary pieces are on the table and a solution is possible.”

“The whole world is watching us, whether Europe is able to stand up united and to overcome this corona-related crisis strongly.”