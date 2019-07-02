Center-right EU lawmaker says he will back socialist assembly head

FILE PHOTO: Manfred Weber, candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the next European Commission President gives a statement after first poll results of the European Parliament elections in Berlin, Germany, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - The center-right leader of EU lawmakers, Germany’s Manfred Weber, said on Tuesday his group was ready to back a socialist pick for president of the bloc’s assembly.

“It is up to the socialists to present a candidate,” Weber said after EU leaders agreed on names to fill four of five top EU jobs on Tuesday.

Weber spoke at a news conference in the French city of Strasbourg where the new European Parliament gathers for an inaugural session and is due to pick its new head on Wednesday.