EU agrees to asylum processing sites on its soil

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday to set up joint asylum processing sites and restrict migrants’ moves with the bloc, responding to concerns from Rome and Berlin at a hard-fought summit.

EU leaders take part in a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

“All the measures in the context of these controlled centres, including relocation and resettlement, will be on a voluntary basis,” said the leaders’ joint statement, agreed after nine hours of negotiations.

The 28 EU leaders also agreed to tighten their external border more, increase financing for Turkey, Morocco and Northern African states to prevent migration to Europe.