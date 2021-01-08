EU leaders set for video summit to discuss COVID-19 on January 21

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech during a session at European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU leaders are set to meet online on January 21 to discuss the bloc’s efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesman of the chair of EU summits said on Friday.

The spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel tweeted that the leaders’ video conference would start at 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Thursday January 21 and would focus on COVID-19 coordination.