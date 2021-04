FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a joint news conference in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 11, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels on May 25 to discuss combating climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bloc’s strained relations with Russia, a spokesperson for the summit chairman said on Friday.