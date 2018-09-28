FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU asks Czech Republic to clarify trade measures on African swine flu

Daphne Psaledakis

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU executive said on Friday that it had asked Czech authorities to clarify a decision to ask states to test exports to the country for African swine fever.

“We’ve been in touch on this issue,” a spokeswoman said, adding that the European Commission had asked the Czech veterinary authorities to clarify their intentions.

EU controls ensure the safe trade of products, she said, saying “any additional measures are considered unjustified.”

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
