SIX Swiss Exchange wants EU equivalency, happy with Swiss backup

ZURICH (Reuters) - SIX Swiss Exchange sees winning unrestricted European Union recognition of bourse equivalence as a top priority, while also

welcoming Swiss government plans to safeguard Swiss bourses should Brussels withhold such approval, the exchange operator said on Tuesday.

Swiss exchanges will automatically lose their access to the EU market by the end of this month, if Brussels does not act. A senior EU official told Reuters the Commission had decided not to extend equal recognition of Swiss exchanges as Europe seeks to pressure Switzerland into a new treaty.