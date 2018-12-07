European Commission says EU draft treaty with Switzerland is best possible

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Switzerland on Friday to decide quickly to accept a draft treaty setting out ties with the European Union after the Swiss government said it would first consult power-brokers at home.
“We therefore expect the consultation to be swift and hope that its outcome will be positive,” the Commission said in a statement. It added that the draft treaty was “the best possible outcome negotiated between the two sides.”
Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Angus MacSwan