December 7, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

European Commission says EU draft treaty with Switzerland is best possible

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission called on Switzerland on Friday to decide quickly to accept a draft treaty setting out ties with the European Union after the Swiss government said it would first consult power-brokers at home.

    “We therefore expect the consultation to be swift and hope that its outcome will be positive,” the Commission said in a statement. It added that the draft treaty was “the best possible outcome negotiated between the two sides.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Angus MacSwan

