Business News
June 14, 2019 / 10:51 AM / a few seconds ago

Dominica removed from EU tax haven blacklist

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The Caribbean island of Dominica has been removed from a European Union list of tax havens, the EU said on Friday.

Dominica changed its tax rules to comply with EU requirements meant to reduce the risks of tax evasion, the EU said in a statement.

The EU said 11 jurisdictions remain on its list: American Samoa, Belize, Fiji, Guam, Marshall Islands, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below