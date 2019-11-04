Business News
November 4, 2019 / 9:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU to remove Belize from tax haven blacklist this week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2019 REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers are set to remove the Central American country of Belize from the bloc’s blacklist of tax havens in a meeting this week, an EU document said.

The decision is to be formally adopted on Friday, the document said. Eight jurisdictions are expected to remain on the list. They are: Fiji, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and the three U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio

