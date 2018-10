STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday he expected the European Union would decide by the end of the year on digital taxation.

FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire delivers a speech during the official inauguration of the CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship in Le Havre, France September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

“There will be a decision on digital taxation at the European Union level, I have no doubt about this,” he told a news conference on the sidelines of the Globsec Tatra Summit in Slovakia.