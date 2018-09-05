Germany still aims for 'fair taxation' of internet companies: finance ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German finance ministry denied a newspaper report on Wednesday that Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had given up on plans to make internet giants, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, pay more tax.

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

“There has been no decision made yet by the minister or the ministry on one or more instruments,” a finance ministry spokesman said when asked to comment on the media report.

“The debate is still ongoing, also among the finance ministers of Europe and G7/G20 countries. The Federal Government still aims to ensure a fair taxation of internet companies,” the spokesman added.

The top-selling Bild newspaper, citing a confidential finance ministry document, reported that the “demonisation” of the big digital companies “was “not productive” and that Scholz had given up on the tax plans for big internet companies.