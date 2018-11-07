Macron says still pushing for Germans to back digital tax: Zeit

French President Emmanuel Macron holds a cabinet meeting at the prefecture in Charleville-Mezieres, France, November 7, 2018. Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said he still hopes to persuade Germany to back a European Union-wide digital turnover tax, despite Berlin’s preference for a global minimum corporate tax to stop firms shopping around for tax havens.

“I hope that we can agree on the digital tax with the Germans by December,” Macron told Germany’s Zeit news weekly on the sidelines of a speaking engagement on Wednesday. “I’m not going to give up.”

An EU plan to tax big internet firms like Google and Facebook on their turnover is on the verge of collapsing after several members rejected it and announced national initiatives instead.