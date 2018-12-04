EU's Moscovici urges digital tax deal in March

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici reacts during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union commissioner in charge of taxation urged on Tuesday EU countries to reach a deal on a common tax on digital revenues of large companies in March.

After several attempts for a compromise failed in past months, Pierre Moscovici said at a meeting of EU finance ministers that there was still room for a compromise, along the lines of a new proposal made by France and Germany which postpones the application of the new tax and reduces its scope.

He added however that the Commission could not make a new legislative proposal, as requested by Paris and Berlin.