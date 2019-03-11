Technology News
March 11, 2019 / 9:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

We don't expect EU finance ministers to agree to digital tax: German government source

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not expect European Union finance ministers to unanimously agree to a digital tax on Tuesday and is continuing to strive for minimum corporate tax rates at the global level, a source said on Monday.

An EU document last week showed that EU finance ministers are set to ditch a plan to introduce an EU-wide digital tax but agree to work on a global reform of the taxation of internet companies.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
