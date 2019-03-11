We don't expect EU finance ministers to agree to digital tax: German government source

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not expect European Union finance ministers to unanimously agree to a digital tax on Tuesday and is continuing to strive for minimum corporate tax rates at the global level, a source said on Monday.
An EU document last week showed that EU finance ministers are set to ditch a plan to introduce an EU-wide digital tax but agree to work on a global reform of the taxation of internet companies.
Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tassilo Hummel