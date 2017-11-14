FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Moscovici urges deal on stricter rules for tax advisers
November 14, 2017 / 8:18 AM / in an hour

EU's Moscovici urges deal on stricter rules for tax advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European tax commissioner urged a quick agreement in the European Union on stricter rules for lawyers, bankers and other advisers that help firms devise schemes aimed at aggressively cutting their tax bills.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

In a speech in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Pierre Moscovici called on member states and EU legislators to agree on the proposals made by the EU executive commission in June. So far, there has been little progress due mostly to scepticism in some EU capitals.

The new appeal for more transparency on tax matters comes after new revelations, known as Paradise Papers, of widespread use of off-shore jurisdictions by companies and wealthy individuals.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

