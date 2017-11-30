EU Commission mulls stripping states of veto power on tax matters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday the Commission was considering using extraordinary powers to strip EU states of their veto power on tax matters to break resistance over blocked legislation.

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Article 116 of the EU treaty allows the European Commission to force decisions by the majority of the 28 member states on tax matters when competition distortions take place in the EU market. On tax matters, decisions are usually made by unanimity.

“We certainly don’t exclude to use it. We will work on it. We will make proposals,” Moscovici told a news conference in Brussels.

“But we must be quite certain that we will have a broad support about that,” he added.