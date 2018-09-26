FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 10:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tech companies agree to measures to tackle fake news: EU

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tech companies have agreed to measures to tackle fake news and concerns that it can influence elections, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Commuters walk past an advertisement discouraging the dissemination of fake news at a train station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 28, 2018. Picture taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

With EU parliament and national elections coming up next year, the EU executive wants to thwart foreign interference following allegations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election and the referendum in which Britons voted to leave the European Union.

Earlier this year, the Commission told the tech industry to come up with a code of practice on the issue or face regulations.

“The industry is committing to a wide range of actions, from transparency in political advertising to the closure of fake accounts and demonetization of purveyors of disinformation, and we welcome this,” European Digital Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
