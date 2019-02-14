EU agrees to curb unfair practices by tech giants, booking sites

Children play around a sign of Alphabet Inc's Google outside its office in Beijing, China August 7, 2018. Picture taken August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS/Stringer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries, the European Commission and EU lawmakers clinched a deal late Wednesday to curb the powers of companies such as Google and Apple Inc with new rules.

Unveiled by the Commission in April last year, the platform-to-business (P2B) law seeks to prevent unfair business practices by app stores, search engines, e-commerce sites and hotel booking websites in a bid to ensure a level playing field between the tech companies and traditional businesses.

The rules target Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Apple’s App Store, Google Play, Facebook Marketplace, Booking.com and Leboncoin.fr, among others.