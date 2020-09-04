World News
Ireland to nominate MEP McGuinness, EIB's McDowell for EU Commission

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland is to name Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to replace Phil Hogan as the country’s representative on the European Commission following its trade chief’s resignation last week, a government source said.

McGuinness is Ireland’s longest serving Member of the European Parliament and one of the chamber’s vice presidents. McDowell recently completed a four-year term as one of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) eight vice presidents.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens

