Brazil expects EU-Mercosur deal to boost economy, investments

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government said it expects a draft trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc to boost its economy and increase investments in the country over the next 15 years.

Brazil said the agreement will eliminate import tariffs on agricultural products including orange juice, instant coffee and fruits, adding that it will give domestic producers of meat, sugar and ethanol more access to the European market through quotas. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro called the deal “historic” on Twitter.