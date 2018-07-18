FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 18, 2018 / 8:19 AM / in an hour

EU to launch safeguards to curb steel imports on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will launch safeguard measures on Thursday designed to prevent a surge of steel imports into the bloc that could have followed the U.S. imposition of tariffs on incoming steel and aluminum, the EU’s official journal said.

FILE PHOTO: Metal coils are unloaded from a train at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Commission has proposed a combination of a quota and a tariff to counter EU concerns that steel products no longer imported into the United States would instead flood European markets.

The quotas for 23 steel product categories are designed to be a reflection of imports over the past three years, with a 25 percent tariff set for volumes exceeding those amounts.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.