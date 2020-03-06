EU's Hogan hopeful on mini-US trade deal, agriculture hurdles remain

FILE PHOTO: European Trade Commissioner-designate Phil Hogan of Ireland speaks as he attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said he was hopeful of reaching a mini trade accord with the United States in coming weeks, but that there were still difficult issues to overcome including barriers on agriculture.

“There is a long list (of issues) on both sides that have been outstanding for many, many years. There is no scientific basis for any of these impediments,” Hogan told reporters.

“Clearly there are regulations in respect of food safety and those issues, pathogen treatments, that we will not be in a position to change. Equally we are not asking Congress to change their regulations in some of the asks we are making of the United States.”