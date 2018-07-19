FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 2:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU's Moscovici warns of hit to markets if trade tensions escalate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A further escalation in trade policy tensions between the European Union and the United States would hit financial markets and hurt both sides, said European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici.

FILE PHOTO: European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici attends a parliamentary committee meeting in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“An escalation - no matter from which side - would have serious consequences for the economy, including for the financial markets, which would hurt all sides,” Moscovici told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper in an interview.

“That’s why we need a gateway to get out of this spiral that ultimately damages the global economy and pulls everyone down with it,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a more aggressive, protectionist posture on trade than his recent predecessors that has sparked retaliatory measures from the European Union, Mexico and Canada.

Writing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
