Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Commodities News

EU imposes duty on some Turkish iron, steel imports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Commission is imposing a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of certain hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel originating in Turkey, the EU official journal said on Thursday.

The duty ranged between 4.8% and 7.6%, it said. The Turkish companies affected by the move included Erdemir, Isdemir, Colakoglu Metalurji and Habas, according to the text in the journal.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up