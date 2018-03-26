Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU accession process

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will ask the European Union to lift all obstacles to its membership and remains committed to the accession process, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday before departing for a summit with leaders from the union in Bulgaria.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Trabzon, Turkey March 25, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erdogan said he would also discuss what Turkey sees as the failure of the bloc to keep its promises regarding Syrian refugees. The summit will be held at the Black Sea port of Varna. Turkey remains a candidate for EU membership despite years of stalled talks.