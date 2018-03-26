FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 26, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkey committed to EU accession process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will ask the European Union to lift all obstacles to its membership and remains committed to the accession process, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday before departing for a summit with leaders from the union in Bulgaria.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Trabzon, Turkey March 25, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erdogan said he would also discuss what Turkey sees as the failure of the bloc to keep its promises regarding Syrian refugees. The summit will be held at the Black Sea port of Varna. Turkey remains a candidate for EU membership despite years of stalled talks.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.