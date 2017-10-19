FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders want to 'responsibly' cut Turkey pre-accession aid: Merkel
October 19, 2017 / 11:23 PM / in 2 days

EU leaders want to 'responsibly' cut Turkey pre-accession aid: Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The human rights situation in Turkey is unacceptable, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters on Thursday, adding European Union leaders had asked their executive arm to look at cutting pre-accession aid to Ankara in a “responsible way”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference during a European Union leaders summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Merkel urged her fellow leaders on Thursday to cut European Union funds to Turkey that are linked to Ankara’s bid to join the bloc. She was supported by Belgium and the Netherlands.

But speaking to journalists after the a dinner at which leaders discussed relations with Turkey, Merkel said she wanted a common EU position on the accession talks and said dialogue with Turkey had to continue.

She also said she did not foresee talks with Ankara on expanding a customs union with the EU.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Jan Strupczewski

