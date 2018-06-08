FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 8, 2018 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's suspension of migrant deal with Greece doesn't affect EU-Turkey deal-Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government does not expect Turkey’s decision to suspend a migrant agreement with Greece to affect a similar agreement between Ankara and the European Union, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

“To our knowledge the events of yesterday do not affect the deal with the EU,” a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. “We hope that a dialogue between Greece and Turkey will take place to clarify unresolved issues.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted on Thursday as saying Turkey has suspended its migrant readmission deal with Greece, days after Athens released from prison four Turkish soldiers who fled there after a 2016 attempted coup.

Reporting by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.