April 17, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says it's being treated unfairly by EU in progress report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union has not treated Turkey fairly or objectively, Ankara’s government spokesman said on Tuesday, after the top EU official in charge of accession negotiations said Ankara was moving rapidly away from the path to membership of the bloc.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Bekir Bozdag said positive statements included in the EU’s progress report on Turkey did not mask its unfair treatment of the country.

European Commissioner Johannes Hahn said earlier on Tuesday Turkey was taking “huge strides away” from the EU as Brussels delivered its harshest criticism yet of what it sees as Ankara’s shift toward authoritarianism.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Mark Heinrich

