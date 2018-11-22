At tense Ankara news conference, EU rebukes Turkey over detentions

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn in Ankara, Turkey November 22, 2018. Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Top EU officials rebuked Turkey on Thursday over its arrests of journalists and academics and the long pre-trial detention of a Kurdish politician, holding a forthright press conference with Turkey’s foreign minister in Ankara that swiftly turned tense.

The EU commissioner responsible for relations with countries that aspire to join the bloc, Johannes Hahn, emphasized the importance of political dialogue. But he said the bloc was troubled over the arrest of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society activists.

“Criminal and judicial proceedings must be based on the presumption of innocence. Journalists and civil society must be able to do their important work,” Hahn told the press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Hahn was referring to jailed rights activist Osman Kavala, and 13 academics detained last week in an investigation accusing them of a bid to unseat the government through mass protests in 2013.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, also at the press conference, also took Turkey to task over the detentions of academics and said she hoped that a detained pro-Kurdish politician, Selahattin Demirtas, would be released soon.

Cavusoglu replied swiftly to Hahn’s remarks, calling on the bloc to stop defending “those who are engaging in activities with the aim of removing Turkey’s democratically elected government.”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday that Turkey should swiftly process the legal case of Demirtas, the ex-head of the pro-Kurdish opposition, saying his pre-trial detention had gone on longer than could be justified.

“Turkey should follow the ECHR ruling,” Mogherini said.

“There are no double standards here. We have high standards, whether you like it or not.”