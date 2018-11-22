EU says has strong concerns over detained journalists and academics in Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini and European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn in Ankara, Turkey November 22, 2018. Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Union has strong concerns over the large number of journalists and academics who are still being detained in Turkey, the EU’s commissioner for candidate countries said on Thursday, after talks with the Turkish foreign minister.

Johannes Hahn made the comment at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and the EU’s foreign affairs chief, Federica Mogherini, in Ankara.

Mogherini said she had expressed strong concerns in talks with Cavusoglu about the recent detentions of academics, and said she hoped the detained pro-Kurdish politician, Selahattin Demirtas, would be released soon.