Turkey needs to take action 'to reverse the current trend in rule of law', EU says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union said Turkey needs to “take decisive action to reverse the current trend in the rule of law and fundamental rights,” according to a joint statement following meetings between the two sides on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, top EU officials rebuked Turkey over its arrests of journalists and academics and the long pre-trial detention of a Kurdish politician, holding a forthright press conference with Turkey’s foreign minister in Ankara that swiftly turned tense.

