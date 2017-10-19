FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria election victor calls for end to Turkey's EU entry talks
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 1:41 PM / in 2 days

Austria election victor calls for end to Turkey's EU entry talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria’s likely next chancellor said on Thursday that EU membership talks with Turkey must be stopped.

Austrian's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz arrives at the EC headquarters ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative OVP party won the most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, said after a meeting with German Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right grouping in the European Parliament, that Turkey was not meeting the criteria for accession.

“So entry negotiations with Turkey must be broken off,” Kurz said in a tweet.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.