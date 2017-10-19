Austria election victor calls for end to Turkey's EU entry talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria’s likely next chancellor said on Thursday that EU membership talks with Turkey must be stopped.

Austrian's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz arrives at the EC headquarters ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative OVP party won the most votes in Sunday’s parliamentary election, said after a meeting with German Manfred Weber, the head of the centre-right grouping in the European Parliament, that Turkey was not meeting the criteria for accession.

“So entry negotiations with Turkey must be broken off,” Kurz said in a tweet.