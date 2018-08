ANKARA (Reuters) - Talks to modernize a customs union agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which have been stalled, must start again, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu looks on during a meeting with Russia's counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said Turkey did not expect new chapters to be opened regarding its EU accession talks while Austria has the term presidency of the bloc.