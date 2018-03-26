FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 7:34 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

EU's Tusk says Erdogan talks gave no agreement on issues of concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - European Union leaders on Monday said they received no concrete answers from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to a long list of concerns including Turkey’s operation in Syria to the jailing of journalists.

“We didn’t achieve any kind of concrete compromise today,” European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after talks with Erdogan in the Bulgarian costal town of Varna.

“But I still hope that will be possible in the future... Only progress on these issues will allow us to improve the EU-Turkey relations, including the accession process.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel @AdeCar; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

