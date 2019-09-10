Next EU chief says she does not see Turkish progress in EU entry bid

European Commission's president-designate Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Turkey had not made progress on key conditions to allow it to become a member of the European Union.

“As regards Turkey, I have not seen this progress in the last years. On the contrary ... Turkey needs to show that it wants to be closer to European values, to European rules, the rule of law, liberty and fundamental values,” she told a news conference, at which she announced her future team of commissioners.